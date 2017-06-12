Snapchat launches ad publishing tool to go with ad management platform

Ahead of Cannes Lions, Snapchat has officially launched its Ad Manager platform and announced a new offering, Snap Publisher.

Snap Ad Manager was billed as a self-service platform for businesses of all sizes when it was announced in May. It's now officially up and running, and businesses just need to fill a form to get started.

Snap Publisher is a new offering that goes live in July. The browser-based tool helps advertisers create Snap Ads in under two minutes. It promises to import existing brand assets, optimise existing videos, use a Snap-provided library of themes and add motion to still photos and images.

The tool will also create multiple versions of the ads to test and determine which creative works best. Advertisers can then buy ads by using one-click publishing to Ad Manager.

The free tool will work alongside Snap's third-party Creative API Partners – like VidMob and Celtra – which, since January, have provided software for advertisers to design and cut their own Snap Ads.

