Breakfast Briefing, 6.12.2017: Change at the top of GE

Breaking Monday morning: GE CEO Jeff Immelt is stepping down. He’ll be replaced by GE Healthcare president and CEO John Flannery at the start of August. Immelt, who took over the company’s top job from Jack Welch in 2000, will serve as chairman of GE’s board through the end of this year, according to The Boston Globe.

Uber’s board is weighing putting CEO Travis Kalanick on timeout, according to several reports. The board is thinking about asking the embattled tech chief executive to take a leave of absence, and it could also dismiss one of his top lieutenants, SVP Emil Michael, according to The New York Times. The board of directors has decided to accept all of the recommendations of former Attorney General Eric Holder, who was tapped to look into the company after former engineer Susan Fowler blogged in February that it has a workplace rife with sexual harassment.



Delta and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorships of New York City’s Public Theater over a Shakespeare in the Park rendition of "Julius Caesar" in which the title character bares a strong resemblance to President Donald Trump. (Spoiler alert: It doesn’t end well for Caesar). "The Public Theater chose to present 'Julius Caesar' in a way that was intended to provoke and offend," Bank of America said on Twitter on Sunday. "Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it. We are withdrawing our funding for this production."

One Trump spokesman you’ll be seeing a lot more of on TV is conservative attorney and radio host Jay Sekulow, according to Axios. The website reported that Sekulow will be the "Lanny Davis" of Trump’s on-air RussiaGate defense, playing a similar role to the one the Washington, DC, insider did for President Bill Clinton during the Monica Lewinsky scandal.



Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer had some blunt advice for Trump over the weekend: stop talking. President George W. Bush’s top spokesman tweeted on Sunday that Trump won’t be vindicated until special counsel Robert Mueller clears him of wrongdoing, and claiming early victory after former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony isn’t helping the president’s case. Nor is Donald Trump Jr. contradicting the White House’s line on the Comey hearings on television.