Boxer Amir Khan seeks multiple agencies for global PR and marketing support

Professional boxer and two-time former world champion Amir Khan is looking for multiple agencies to handle his PR and marketing activity across the globe.

The boxer, who is also CEO of Khan Promotions and charitable organisation the Amir Khan Foundation, made the request via his LinkedIn profile and verified Facebook account last week.

PRWeek has contacted Khan's representation to confirm the legitimacy of the request, and has also asked a number of PR agencies if they are considering pitching for the business.

However, neither PRWeek nor any agency it spoke with had made contact with Khan's representation at the time of publication.

Khan - via the posts - has called for comms support across the following countries and regions: UK, Australia, Canada, US, Morocco, Turkey, UAE & Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Europe, India, and Pakistan.

He has requested that a seperate PR or marketing agency handle comms in each country.

The request on LinkedIn said: "We want agents in all parts of the world so when Amir visits he has a diary for PR." It added that Khan was looking for "sponsorship endorsements" in particular.

As a fee, each successful agency would be offered 20 per cent of the revenue earned for any deals struck. Agencies would not be offered a retainer, the request said.

Interested parties are asked to email enquiries@khanboxing.co.uk and provide a list of past and present clients, as well as outline "what you can bring to the table".

The boxer has previously worked with Tangerine PR in 2013, and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment between 2011 and 2012.