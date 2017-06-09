Hive launches new brand position with first North American campaign

Smart home brand Hive has premiered its new brand identity, along with announcing its presence in North America with its first campaign to run in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

The campaign, which launches this week, follows the debut of Hive Welcome Home, a subscription-based smart home service package launched in both the U.K. and North America in May.

"Hive Welcome Home is a change from one-off devices. It's the result of understanding that what consumers really want are affordable and easy self-install products," said Nina Bhatia, MD of Centrica Connected Home.

To better communicate this approach, Hive parent company Centrica Connected Home worked with branding agencies Wolff Olins and Added Value to build a brand visual identity, character, positioning, and tone of voice.

"Until now, Hive's positioning has been focused largely on function – emphasising the ability for the user to control their home," explained Nicky Mackrell, global brand and marketing director at Centrica Connected Home. "We wanted to reposition the brand as one that helps people live brilliantly. That the home is a place of enjoyment and Hive is about bringing together products and services to make everyday life effortless and enjoyable."

The brand is communicating its new positioning with a campaign created by CHI & Partners and produced by under the line "Let's get living." In the U.K., media is handled by MediaCom while Ogilvy is providing media distribution support in the U.S.

The spot (US version shown above) titled Perspectives on Life makes use of vibrant colors and dynamic stories of people in real use-case scenarios to "shake up what’s traditionally been seen as a device-led category," Mackrell added.

"We want consumers to see themselves in that moment, warm to the bright happiness shown, and have an ah-ha moment. They may not say, oh I need to invest in that right now, but they will think about it," she continued.

In the U.S. and Canada, the spot will run on local broadcast and cable channels including Prime, Sports, Morning News, Prime Access, and Late Fringe.

In the U.K., it will run (with an English-accented voice-over) on selected major stations including ITV, Channel 4, and Sky1.

The campaign is further supported with digital out-of-home executions, experiential, and digital.

The new campaign also reflects Hive's multimarket strategy, Bhatia observed.

"So far our campaigns have been U.K.-focused and centred around heating. This campaign's rallying cry has to work across markets and communicate our new positioning and voice," she said.

