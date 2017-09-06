Breakfast Briefing, 6.9.2017: How May lost the election; how the Diamondbacks won the hearings

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is staying in office, but her party’s majority in Parliament is gone after a disastrous snap election just 10 days before Brexit negotiations are set to begin. May is clinging to power by forging an alliance with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. May failed to connect with voters as social media started to play a larger role in the national election, experts told PRWeek UK. The new name to know from Thursday’s British election is "Lord Buckethead," the mysterious black-helmeted character who tried and failed in his quixotic quest to displace May from her seat in Parliament.

Lord Buckethead dabbing on stage with the PM.



Politics in 2017. pic.twitter.com/74SFpXUJUJ — BBC Three (@bbcthree) June 9, 2017



In a herculean display of discipline, President Donald Trump managed not to tweet during former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before Congress on Thursday. Trump was back at it on Friday morning, tweeting that the hearing was "total and complete vindication." In reality, Comey’s testimony raised more questions about why he was dismissed, the possibility of obstruction of justice by the president, and the role Russia played in the 2016 election. Trump’s lawyers and senior staff convinced the president to lay low on Thursday and leave the sarcastic tweeting to his son and others, according to The Washington Post.



Oh lordy, the most tweeted-about moment of the hearings was Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) disjointed line of questioning about open versus closed hearings. Users posted 3.6 million tweets about the hearings in all, according to Fast Company. After their conclusion, McCain sheepishly released a statement saying he shouldn’t stay up late watching Arizona Diamondbacks games. His hometown team responded brilliantly with the shrug emoticon.



Uber CEO Travis Kalanick sent an email to staff outlining rules for sex at a 2013 company celebration in Miami, according to a Recode report from Thursday evening. Sources told the website Kalanick was advised not to send the note because its tone was too cavalier, and he toned down the language in subsequent all-staff memos about company gatherings.



Smart-home brand Hive is cozying up to North American consumers, launching its first campaign in the region to show off its new brand positioning. The campaign is following the launch of Hive Welcome Home, its subscription-based smart-home service, according to Campaign.