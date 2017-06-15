PRWeek launches Global Power Book 2017

The Global Power Book, a searchable directory of senior comms professionals from both agency and in-house roles, is online from today (12 June).
Each were asked to have their say on a number of subjects relating to themselves, the industry and other trends - providing illuminating insights into the minds of the sector’s major players.
Subjects covered include:
- Fake news and how the industry should react to it
- The impact of the uncertain geopolitical climate on the sector
- Whether PR will remain a separate profession in five years
- The gender pay gap
- Favourite campaigns of the past year
- Who the most influential PR professionals in the world are
Click here to access PRWeek’s Global Power Book 2017
Stay tuned to PRWeek over the course of this week for our analysis of what the world's top PR players think.