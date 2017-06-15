PRWeek launches Global Power Book 2017

PRWeek has published its Global Power Book listing of the world's most influential PR professionals, including illuminating insight into their views.

The Global Power Book, a searchable directory of senior comms professionals from both agency and in-house roles, is online from today (12 June).

Each were asked to have their say on a number of subjects relating to themselves, the industry and other trends - providing illuminating insights into the minds of the sector’s major players.

Subjects covered include:

Fake news and how the industry should react to it

The impact of the uncertain geopolitical climate on the sector

Whether PR will remain a separate profession in five years

The gender pay gap

Favourite campaigns of the past year

Who the most influential PR professionals in the world are

Click here to access PRWeek’s Global Power Book 2017

Stay tuned to PRWeek over the course of this week for our analysis of what the world's top PR players think.