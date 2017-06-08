Trump doesn't tweet, but allies do during Comey hearing

Added 1 hour ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

The official GOP Twitter account, reportedly supported by 60 rapid-response staffers, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and White House social media director Dan Scavino, tweeted throughout the hearing. Here's a rundown of their most-used attack lines.

President Donald Trump didn’t tweet during former FBI Director James Comey’s more than two hours of testimony before Congress on Thursday—much to the chagrin of patrons of Union Pub in Washington, DC, who were betting on a free round with each presidential tweet.

However, the Republican National Committee did take to Twitter to defend the president and push its own series of talking points, aided by White House social media director Dan Scavino and Trump son Donald Trump Jr. The organization reportedly set up a rapid-response team of about 60 staffers for the meeting, in lieu of a White House crisis-response "war room" that never materialized, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Below are the three talking points distributed most often throughout Comey’s testimony.

Clearing Trump’s name
Looking to minimize the impact of Comey’s testimony, the official GOP Twitter account emphasized several times that the former FBI director said under oath that Trump himself was not under investigation.

Both parties lost faith in Comey
Many Republican leaders and Trump himself had noted that Democrats were also highly critical of Comey before he was suddenly fired in May. The GOP pulled quotes from prominent Democrats dating back to the presidential election after Comey dealt a blow to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Comey isn’t a trustworthy source
The GOP account and Trump Jr. both pulled a comment from Comey in which he said, "I could be wrong." The party’s talking points also described several instances in which Comey had been proven incorrect, adding, "Comey has a long history of blatant contradictions and misstatements."

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel hammered this point home by tweeting that Comey leaked information about Trump to the media.

