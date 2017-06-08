Padilla acquires digital specialist shop INM United

Added 2 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki , Be the first to comment

Richmond, Virginia-based INM had a client roster including Virginia Commonwealth University.

News
L-R: INM United CEO Joel Erb, Adam Hake, Nishiki Liu, Paul Venuto, Luke Stoutenburg, Matt CromImage.
L-R: INM United CEO Joel Erb, Adam Hake, Nishiki Liu, Paul Venuto, Luke Stoutenburg, Matt CromImage.

RICHMOND, VA: Padilla has acquired INM United, a digital strategy and development firm, it said on Thursday.

Effective June 1, Richmond, Virginia-based INM’s six-person staff joined Padilla’s creative and digital team. The group will relocate to Padilla’s office by the end of the month. The INM brand is being discontinued.

INM CEO Joel Erb will serve as senior director at Padilla and report to chief creative officer Heath Rudduck. The former INM team will work within Padilla’s 45-person creative unit.

Discussions about a deal began a few months ago, said Padilla CEO Lynn Casey. She declined to provide financial details about the deal. Padilla has partnered with INM on work for VCU Health, Chick-fil-A, Afton Chemical, and other clients, Casey said in a statement.

With designers, developers, and strategists bolstering its capabilities, INM was an attractive target for acquisition due to its digital capabilities, Casey said, noting that INM’s former staffers will have access to a broader client base and network of colleagues at Padilla. There will be no layoffs as a result of the deal, she added.

"We are continuously looking at the people we have in place to serve our clients," Casey said. "Out of any capability in a PR firm’s wheelhouse, the digital arena is the most fluid and dynamic, which means we are vigilant about making sure we have the right people in place."

Erb founded INM in 1998, when he was a teenager. It has worked with more than 300 companies including BFGoodrich and Walmart. Its client roster included Luck Stone, Ledbury, Virginia Wine, and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Padilla reported a 13% revenue increase in 2016 to $39.4 million, with the bulk of its new revenue coming from its acquisition of Foodminds. In March, it rebranded from PadillaCRT.

Two years ago, the firm made an earlier acquisition in Richmond, buying up Joe Smith Brand Strategy and its seven-person team.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now