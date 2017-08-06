Breakfast Briefing, 6.8.2017: RNC plans counter-programming barrage during Comey testimony

Comey Day is here. In what’s being called the "Super Bowl of Washington," former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of Congress starting at 10 a.m. EST. According to copies of his remarks released on Wednesday, Comey is expected to say President Donald Trump asked for his loyalty—and for the one-time FBI chief to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. News hounds and politicos across the country will be making excuses to be near a TV or streaming device later this morning. Karen Kessler, president of strategic comms shop Evergreen Partners in New Jersey, told The New York Times, "We cancelled meetings when we saw what time it was on." Here’s who to follow on Twitter if you can’t pull yourself away from work, according to Mashable.
The Trump administration’s plans to create a "war room" for rapid communications response never panned out, and White House aides don’t want to create a backlash by attacking Comey themselves, according to Politico. That means the Republican National Committee is taking the lead in Comey pushback, disseminating talking points to allies for use on Twitter and in interviews, according to CNN. The RNC, where White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer both used to work, has about 60 staffers on the case, according to The Wall Street Journal.
But will the president himself tweet during Comey’s testimony, despite advisers’ and friends’ pleadings to put the smartphone down? Trump has no events on his public schedule until noon, and he is expected to watch the proceedings on Capitol Hill closely with staff and legal advisers, according to Bloomberg.
It’s also a very busy news day in the U.K., where voters are going to the polls in a snap election. Days after a terrorist attack in London killed eight people, the Conservative and Labour parties and several other marketers have pulled advertising from YouTube after spots appeared next to extremist content, according to the Journal. Here are several reasons the U.K. election matters to the U.S., according to CNBC.
Food fight! The Oakland Athletics and Wendy's sparred on Twitter on Wednesday after the fast-food chain took a few shots at the Golden State Warriors’ shocking loss in last year’s NBA Finals. (The Warriors, who went up 3-0 on Wednesday night in the 2017 edition of the NBA’s marquee event, play their home games yards from the Athletics’ ballpark). The A’s got in the last word, according to Mashable. More sports: hockey star P.K. Subban hints at endorsement deal with Listerine after opponent accuses him of having bad breath.
Breakfast Briefing, 6.8.2017: RNC plans counter-programming barrage during Comey testimony
It's a huge news day on both sides of the Atlantic, with U.K. voters going to the polls in a snap election and many U.S. employees putting work aside for a few hours to watch James Comey's testimony. Here are several marketing angles to watch.
