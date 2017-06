PR agencies have been frustrated at the lack of hardware coming their way from Cannes Lions juries. Is that about to change?

One hassle PR executives returning from Cannes wouldn’t mind is having to haul more trophies through customs. Unfortunately for them, PR firms have had a light load from recent editions of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, most frustratingly in the PR category.

