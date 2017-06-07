Weber Shandwick ups Pam Jenkins to global public affairs lead

Jenkins is replacing Ranny Cooper. Paul Massey is taking on the role of president of Powell Tate, and Peter Carson is moving into the position of head of public affairs for North America.

WASHINGTON: Weber Shandwick has named Powell Tate leader Pam Jenkins as president of its global public affairs practice, replacing Ranny Cooper, who is stepping down.

Effective this week, Jenkins is managing the worldwide practice, focusing on talent and integrating creative and data into public affairs. She is also overseeing Weber’s Dallas, Baltimore, and Washington, DC, offices, as well as the Powell Tate and KRC Research subsidiaries.

Jenkins, who will continue to be based in the nation’s capital, will report to Weber president Gail Heimann and North America president Sara Gavin.

"We’re seeing such a shift in political dynamics in every market," Jenkins said. "In the past, there’s been too strong a reliance on hard lobbying. While that's always important to have those people deeply knowledgeable about specific subjects, just as important are people who can bring creative content and integrated communications. That’s what will break through."

Cooper, a 24-year veteran of the firm, will continue to consult and lead special projects for Weber. Prior to joining the agency, she was chief of staff for Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA).

"I’m filling the shoes of [Cooper], which is no small thing," Jenkins said. "We’ve been working side-by-side for the last almost 13 years, and in a lot of ways, I feel like I've had a long apprenticeship to take on this role."

Before beginning her 12-plus-year tenure at Weber, Jenkins worked at Ogilvy for 10 years in its global healthcare practice.

She will be replaced as president of Powell Tate by Paul Massey, EVP and head of Weber Shandwick's global social impact practice. He will continue to lead the practice alongside his new duties. Peter Carson, MD of public affairs at Powell Tate, will also take on additional responsibilities as head of public affairs for Weber Shandwick in North America.