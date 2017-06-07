Watch: On Father's Day, Dove doesn't just want you to thank dad

Added 2 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

What men have been #TheretoCare for you? Dove Men+Care wants you to acknowledge them on Father's Day, too.

Blog

A little boy giggles as his grandfather gets a nose full of whipped cream in a game of Pie Face. A teacher and his student dance. An uncle shows his toddler nephew how to dunk a basketball. A football coach hugs one of his players.

Dove Men+Care strung together each of these moments captured on home video to encourage people to celebrate not just their dads on Father’s Day, but all the father figures who went above and beyond to show they care. The video ends with the question, "Who was #TheretoCare for you?"

The brand created the hashtag #Theretocare to tag stories about the important men in consumers’ lives, and it set up a Father’s Day section on its website to explain "why care makes a man stronger" and showcase Dove Men+Care products.

Dove’s video, posted on YouTube on Friday, has received more than 2 million views. Edelman, Mindshare, VaynerMedia, and Havas worked on the campaign.

