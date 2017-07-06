Breakfast Briefing, 6.7.2017: Uber diversity chief praises 'first step' towards fixing culture

Uber head of global diversity and inclusion Bernard Coleman said at a TechCrunch event on Tuesday that the company's just-concluded investigation into its workplace culture is only "the first step of many" towards fixing a company widely believed to be toxic. Uber released the results of one investigation into allegations of widespread sexual harassment at the company on Tuesday and dismissed 20 employees for harassment, discrimination, and other inappropriate behavior, according to The New York Times. The ride-hailing platform also hired Apple executive Bozoma Saint John as its chief brand officer on Tuesday.
Don't get too excited over the number of likes or comments on that Instagram post of last night’s dinner. The New York Times went inside the Facebook-owned platform’s crackdown on bot-driven social marketing campaigns that’s led to the shuttering of Instagress and other sites. The tactic has driven some marketers to pay less attention to how many followers a brand account has. "[The follower count] is untrustworthy for the true following, and it’s certainly untrustworthy for the quality of the creative work," Ahalogy CEO Bob Gilbreath told the Times.
Does President Donald Trump have the right to block critical or just downright annoying accounts on Twitter like any other user? No, according to the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which sent the president a letter on the topic on Tuesday. The group claims the president blocking other users is unconstitutional because Twitter is a public forum. The White House is also preparing for blowback from intelligence officials’ testimony on Capitol Hill today, a trio of negative stories posted last night about Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, and a Forbes report claiming funds intended for a children’s charity were funneled to the Trump Organization. And a certain former FBI director is set to testify in front of Congress on Thursday.
Vanity Fair went inside the new world of the post-Roger Ailes, post-Bill O’Reilly Fox News Channel. How much is the network actually changing? That depends on how much sway Rupert Murdoch still has. "If Rupert is still in position, he’s not going to let you change a whole heck of a lot," one former executive told the magazine.
Fashion influencer Marie Leggette, also known as the "Curvy Fashionista," took PRWeek behind the scenes of her work on behalf of brands such as Silver Jeans Co. She also discussed brands being too obsessed with influencers’ follower numbers and not doing their homework on social media celebrities, as well as the underrepresentation of African-Americans in brand campaigns.
Breakfast Briefing, 6.7.2017: Uber diversity chief praises 'first step' towards fixing culture
Bernard Coleman, the ride-hailing company's head of diversity, told a TechCrunch event that Uber has taken promising first steps towards fixing its office culture.
