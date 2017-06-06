Allison+Partners LA MD Carline Jorgensen exits for Fanology

CULVER CITY, CA: Carline Jorgensen has departed her role as GM of Allison+Partners’ Los Angeles office to join integrated shop Fanology as its first CMO.

Jorgensen started in the position on May 22. She is working closely with Fanology CEO Amy Janes in the role. Jorgensen is leading new business development, along with the creation and implementation of integrated marketing programs for clients. She is focusing on the automotive, consumer electronics, entertainment, health and wellness, and lifestyle sectors.

"I am looking to diversify the client base; I want to bring in large brand clients as well as startups," said Jorgensen. "I also want to help with organic growth and build relationships we already have. I want to bring a new type of thinking and approach and build out the PR business here."

Fanology, founded by filmmakers, strategists, and storytellers in 2010, has a team of eight full-time staffers. Its client base includes Toyota, Yowie, and SeriesFest.

Jorgensen was most recently GM of Allison+Partners’ Los Angeles office. She joined the firm in early 2015 and left last month.

Asked who is replacing Jorgensen, Allison+Partners Americas president Jonathan Heit said Zach Colvin, partner and chair of the firm’s California offices, is overseeing operations with support of senior staffers.

"We wish her the best in her new venture," Heit added.

Previously, Jorgensen worked at Burson-Marsteller as MD, leading the consumer practice group in Los Angeles between 2010 and 2013 and managing global accounts for Oakley and Sterling Jewelers’ Kay and Jared brands. She also served as the U.S. lead for Huawei and West Coast head for Ford’s Lincoln brand.

Earlier in her career, Jorgensen founded Kaplan Communications in Los Angeles, which worked with clients such as American Express, HBO, and Cox Interactive Media. She also spent three years working on healthcare accounts at Porter Novelli.