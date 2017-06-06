ColorComm founder Lauren Wesley Wilson named to Glass Lions jury

The Glass Lions were created in 2015 by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and her organization Lean In to recognize the best ad campaigns that address gender equality.

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions have named ColorComm founder and president Lauren Wesley Wilson to this year’s Glass Lions jury.

Wilson founded ColorComm, an organization that advocates for women of color in the communications industry, in 2011 while working as a communications aide in the House of Representatives. She made running the group her full-time job in 2015 after leaving her position at MSLGroup. Wesley Wilson has also worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Stanton Communications.

The Glass Lions were created in 2015 by Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and her organization Lean In to recognize the best ad campaigns that address gender equality. This year’s Glass Lions jury president is Wendy Clark, CEO of DDB Worldwide North America.

Omnicom Public Relations Group CEO Karen van Bergen was named the PR Lions jury president in January.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity are scheduled for June 17-24, with the Glass Lions set to be awarded on June 19.

Wesley Wilson couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.