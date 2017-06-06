Mastercard builds out content team

The payments company is looking to hire an editorial content director in its communications team's content hub.

PURCHASE, NY: Mastercard is brushing up on its writing and editing chops, adding an editorial content director in its Digital and Creative Center of Excellence.

The position will have oversight of the company’s global editorial calendar to boost content on owned media sites, according to a job posting on LinkedIn. The staffer will also be responsible for developing speeches and opinion articles by executives and content with third-party influencers.

The payments company is looking for candidates with experience in writing and editing, executive speechwriting, creative storytelling across platforms, data and analytics, and other areas, according to the job posting.

The editorial content director will report to Marcy Cohen, VP of digital communications. Cohen declined to comment.

The digital and creative center is Mastercard’s content hub for "creative storytelling" about the payment services company, according to the job ad. The team, housed within Mastercard’s global communications group, specializes in using social listening, engagement, content creation, and measurement to support its corporate narrative.

Last month, Mastercard hired Andres Siefken as EVP of marketing and communications for North America, responsible for developing marcomms strategies to reinforce the value of the company’s products and services. It also brought on American Express and S&P Global veteran Christine Elliott as EVP of global communications at the start of the year.

Mastercard reported first-quarter revenue last month that beat analysts’ expectations, including a 12.7% increase in quarterly profit and net income of $1.1 billion, according to CNBC.