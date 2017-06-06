Breakfast Briefing, 6.6.2017: Uber hires a Kalanick whisperer

Uber has hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei as its first SVP of leadership and strategy, a role that will ask her to serve as a mentor—critics would say "babysitter"— to brash CEO Travis Kalanick. The Ivy League school touts her as a "personal adviser to senior executives embarking on cultural change and organizational transformations," according to New York magazine. Meanwhile, Uber’s board has received the results of former Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation into the company’s workplace culture, but will not release the results to staff on Tuesday as planned, according to Axios. Uber mandated the inquiry in February after former engineer Susan Fowler blogged that complaints about sexual harassment at the company routinely go ignored.
Delate your account, or at least hand it over to your staff, legal experts are telling President Donald Trump. Experts—including aide Kellyanne Conway’s husband—sounded off Monday that Trump’s tweets about his proposed "travel ban" are only making the measure’s legal case more difficult, according to Time. His tweets are also straining relationships with allies. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the target of several Trump broadsides after Saturday night’s terrorist attack in the British capital, is calling on his country’s government to cancel Trump’s state visit due to his tweets.
The Trump administration is prosecuting its first case against a leaker of sensitive information. The Justice Department said Monday that it is bringing a case against 25-year-old National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner, who it claims is the source of information behind an Intercept report stating Russian intelligence carried out cyberattacks against U.S. election officials in the days before last November’s presidential election. Trump has railed against leaks for months, but the case marks the first time his administration is taking legal action over one.
What to keep an eye on today: A day after taking the wraps off his company’s latest hardware, Apple CEO Tim Cook will host former first lady Michelle Obama for a fireside chat at its WWDC 2017 event. Obama will discuss "empowering people from all walks of life," Cook said, according to CNET. However, the conversation will not be streamed or open to the media, according to Refinery29.
How interesting can a teen’s lunch at The Olive Garden with his mother be? If the kid is 15-year-old aspiring actor and performer—and influencer—Bryce Xavier, it’s very interesting to tens of thousands of teenagers on the live.ly streaming platform, according to a New York Times behind-the-scenes report. Here’s a stat that will make you feel old: since joining the platform last summer, Xavier has run up more than 33 million "bits of emoji-love," according to the newspaper.
Breakfast Briefing, 6.6.2017: Uber hires a Kalanick whisperer
The embattled ride-hailing company has brought on an Ivy League academic versed in fixing toxic workplaces.
Uber has hired Harvard Business School professor Frances Frei as its first SVP of leadership and strategy, a role that will ask her to serve as a mentor—critics would say "babysitter"— to brash CEO Travis Kalanick. The Ivy League school touts her as a "personal adviser to senior executives embarking on cultural change and organizational transformations," according to New York magazine. Meanwhile, Uber’s board has received the results of former Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation into the company’s workplace culture, but will not release the results to staff on Tuesday as planned, according to Axios. Uber mandated the inquiry in February after former engineer Susan Fowler blogged that complaints about sexual harassment at the company routinely go ignored.
