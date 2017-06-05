Wikimedia Foundation searches for chief communications officer

The position, leading a team of 11 staffers, is based in the organization's San Francisco office.

SAN FRANCISCO: The Wikimedia Foundation is seeking a chief communications officer, according to a job posting on the organization’s website.

The position is based in Wikimedia’s San Francisco office. The CCO will lead a collaborative, multidisciplinary team of 11 storytellers, media strategists, marketers, and designers, according to the job post. The new hire will counsel and mentor the team across a broad range of disciplines, such as brand, identity, digital and social media, PR, messaging, marketing, and audience growth and development.

The role will also include supporting the foundation, executive director Katherine Maher, and other leaders in public messaging, issue management, and internal communications, according to the job post. It will also be responsible for developing a long-term strategy to boost awareness and relevance of the Wikimedia brand.

Wikimedia’s website lists Heather Walls as interim chief of communications.

The foundation hired Maher as chief communications officer in April 2014 and promoted her to interim executive director in March 2016 when Lila Tretikov resigned from the position. Her role was made permanent in June 2016.

Representatives from the Wikimedia Foundation were not immediately available for comment.

The group supports and hosts Wikipedia and several other associated websites. Wikipedia consists of more than 40 million articles in hundreds of languages. Every month, more than 70,000 volunteer editors contribute to Wikipedia, which also employs more than 240 staffers, according to its website.

Earlier this year, Wikipedia’s editors voted to ban U.K.-based tabloid the Daily Mail as a reliable source for the online encyclopedia.