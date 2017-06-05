Clermont Partners brings on Cindy Klimstra as MD

She will be based in the San Francisco Bay Area for the financial communications shop.

SAN FRANCISCO: Clermont Partners has named technology sector financial communications veteran Cindy Klimstra as MD.

Clermont founding partner Victoria Sivrais highlighted Klimstra’s experience overseeing strategic comms for companies in different stages of the corporate lifecycle, including "newly public, high-growth, or in transition" in a statement on the hire.

Sivrais added that Klimstra will handle Clermont’s marketing and business development and bolster its advisory capabilities.

The Chicago-based firm has filled its ranks with veterans of Ashton Partners, many of whom joined FTI Consulting after it absorbed Ashton in October 2007.

Klimstra exited Ashton in 2003, then led investor relations at a handful of companies, including several in Silicon Valley, according to her LinkedIn profile. She served as VP of IR at IT corporation CDW until the company went private in 2007, according to LinkedIn. Later, she held the roles of senior director of IR for tech manufacturer Flextronics and senior director of IR and corporate communications at medical devices company Conceptus before it was acquired by Bayer Healthcare. Klimstra was also director of IR for International Game Technology and head of IR for Jive Software.

She has also served as chair of the Senior Roundtable for the National Investor Relations Institute, according to a statement from Clermont.

Klimstra couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Hugh Barker, Chris Kettmann, and Sivrais, all former executives at FTI Consulting, launched Clermont Partners in April 2015 with offices in New York and Chicago.