HSBC external comms and public affairs remits reassigned as Katja Hall departs

Added 19 minutes ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

HSBC is handing its global external comms and public affairs remits to Pierre Goad and Sherard Cowper-Coles respectively, after Katja Hall announced her departure.

News
Katja Hall's external comms duties at HSBC will be taken on by Pierre Goad
Katja Hall's external comms duties at HSBC will be taken on by Pierre Goad

Hall will leave the global bank - and the PR industry - at the end of August, when she takes a new role as partner at CMi, a board-level mentoring organisation.

These are the latest changes in the bank's marcoms arrangements after it appointed a new marketing chief in April and moved its global corporate PR and public affairs account from FTI to Finsbury last year.

Hall joined HSBC as head of public affairs in November 2015, prior to which she was the deputy director-general of UK business group the CBI. Reporting directly to chair Douglas Flint and based in London, hers was a new role in which she oversaw external corporate media relations, social media and other areas, leaving head of global comms Pierre Goad to oversee internal comms.

Her external comms duties have now been passed to Goad, while public affairs are now being handled by Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles.

Formerly Britain's ambassador to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, Cowper-Coles was previously head of government affairs at HSBC. He initially joined the bank as an adviser and has since held other roles in its Middle Eastern operations.

Goad joined the bank from Zurich Financial Services in 2011, initially as co-head of comms alongside Charles Naylor, who now works for the CBI. His full title is group head of employee insight and communications.

Hall said: "HSBC is a fantastic company and it has been a great privilege to work here and develop a more proactive approach to communications and engagement over the past few years.

"I am very excited to be joining CMi. I am passionate about leadership development and the role of business in driving economic growth and increasing prosperity for all. This role will enable me to combine my interest in business and leadership with the opportunity to help grow a small, entrepreneurial business."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now