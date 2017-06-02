Shopify names Zeno Group AOR

The Canadian tech company looks to the states to expand its business.

NEW YORK: Shopify has selected Zeno Group as its first AOR in the U.S.

Zeno is tasked with raising awareness around the Ottawa-based company, which sells its commerce platform to small and medium-sized businesses. It will also help Shopify promote its product offerings, its vision for the future of commerce, and "merchant success stories."

Work on the account will be led out of its Chicago and Silicon Valley offices, as well as its New York City office on an as needed basis. It will span the agency’s technology, corporate affairs, and consumer practices.

Zeno won the business in a competitive pitch last December and the final paperwork was signed last month, according to Joanna Krupa, SVP, corporate at Zeno. Krupa leads the core team of about 10 staffers along with Todd Irwin, MD of the Silicon Valley office.

"As part of [Shopify’s] natural evolution, and as it’s scaling and attracting partners like Amazon, it’s important for them to have a more formalized go-to-market PR approach and branding approach in the U.S. ," said Krupa. "That’s why the search began."

Shopify currently services more than 400,000 merchants globally, but it doesn’t break out customer numbers by region.

Shopify made its Amazon integration generally available late last year. The partnership gave its stock a huge boost.

In a prepared statement, Lubor Keliar, VP of comms and branding at Shopify, highlighted Zeno’s experience in retail and tech and Silicon Valley connections as valuable assets that would build the brand in the U.S. and attract more customers.

Since winning the business in December, Zeno has supported projects around Shopify’s general narrative and messaging and UNITE, the company’s annual partner and developer conference that took place in San Francisco April 20-21.

Zeno recorded in $19.6 million revenue growth in 2016. While an acquisition in London and the addition of new offices in Asia contributed a hefty amount of revenue, like-for-like growth was up 16.7%.