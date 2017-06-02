Poll: Why aren't more women in top PR leadership roles?

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

What's holding women back from the top positions in the PR industry? Take our poll below.

Blog

Why aren’t more women in leadership roles in the PR industry? Speakers at Thursday’s Hall of Femme event in New York had some ideas. Some said they’re not embracing leadership attributes traditionally identified with women. Others said they’re not speaking up loudly enough in the office. What are your thoughts? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your thoughts.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now