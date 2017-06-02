Why aren’t more women in leadership roles in the PR industry? Speakers at Thursday’s Hall of Femme event in New York had some ideas. Some said they’re not embracing leadership attributes traditionally identified with women. Others said they’re not speaking up loudly enough in the office. What are your thoughts? Vote below or tweet at @prweekus with your thoughts.
Poll: Why aren't more women in top PR leadership roles?
What's holding women back from the top positions in the PR industry? Take our poll below.
