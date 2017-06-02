Cannes Lions to crack down on yacht parties

Ascential is bringing in new restrictions on yacht parties at Cannes Lions to crack down on inappropriate behavior during this month's festival of creativity.

The festival’s organizers have struck a deal with Cannes’ local government to put restrictions on yachts entering the Cote d’Azur.

Duncan Painter, the chief executive of Ascential, told the Financial Times that two super yachts hired by the Daily Mail were named as culprits of some of the bad behavior customers had asked him to rein in.

The Daily Mail, whose party guests have included Kim Kardashian in recent years, confirmed it would not take a yacht to Cannes this year.

Cannes Lions’ organizers were criticized by industry figures after introducing a stricter admissions policy for bars and hotels.

Daytime access to popular hotel bars will now be restricted to festival pass holders and their guests for five hotels along the Croisette: Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, InterContinental Carlton, JW Marriott, Grand Hyatt Cannes Hôtel Martinez, and Le Grand Hôtel.

Entry to the harbor will also be restricted to pass holders between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

Passes for the festival, which runs from June 17 to 24, start at $3,495 for the full week.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.