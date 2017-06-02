Google Chrome to autoblock bad ads from next year

The ad-blocker will even block ads that are owned or served by Google.

Google has confirmed that its browser, Chrome, will block ads on websites that are not compliant with the Better Ads Standards starting in early 2018.

"Chrome has always focused on giving you the best possible experience browsing the web. For example, it prevents pop-ups in new tabs based on the fact that they are annoying," wrote Sridhar Ramaswamy, SVP of ads and commerce, in a blog post.

To help publishers understand the Better Ads Standard it intends to uphold, Google has published an Ad Experience Report. A full list of ads to use instead, can be found on Google's best practices guide.

