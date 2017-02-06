Breakfast Briefing, 6.2.2017: CEOs no longer cowering from Trump on Twitter

Believe it or not, it was just a few months ago when major CEOs were trying to avoid President Donald Trump’s bad side at all costs, asking their top strategic communicators to draw up contingency plans if a Trump tweet mentioned their brands. Those days have passed quickly. Elon Musk and Bob Iger, the respective CEOs of Tesla and Disney, said on Twitter on Thursday that they’re stepping away from Trump’s business advisory council over his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein even posted his first tweet in protest of the withdrawal. Rival Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan took a more nuanced approach, saying he disagrees with Trump’s decision but believes it’s important to engage elected officials, according to CNBC. Trump’s Rose Garden speech also drew a more predictable response from political opponents, with governors and mayors turning landmarks around the country green in support of the climate agreement.
Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement— Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017
Here’s the latest clue for Kremlinologists—no pun intended—following each hint of a West Wing shakeup. Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, who told journalists last month that she was in talks to replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary, said on her network on Thursday that Trump called her to discuss the climate pact that morning. "I don’t think this is a deal that anyone should be crying about," she said, according to HuffPost.
Memo from Google to publishers: get ready for an ad blocker next year. The technology giant has given digital media companies a heads up that it plans to include an ad blocker in its Chrome web browser next year. However, the ad blocker will only snuff out spots deemed "annoying or intrusive," according to The Verge. Google is even positioning the device as an "ad filter," according to The Wall Street Journal.
Facebook shareholders demanded the company share more information about its efforts to stop the spread of fake news on Thursday, but they didn’t get far. The company told concerned investors at its annual meeting that a report wasn’t necessary, according to the BBC. CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the spread of fake news is "a theme I know a lot of us are thinking about," according to CNET. Here’s a smart take on a similar topic from The New York Times: How Twitter is being gamed to feed misinformation.
And finally, some sugary fun for Friday morning. Today is #NationalDoughnutDay—"doughnut," not "donut," if you’re planning to join in on social media—and chains including Krispy Kreme and Dunking Donuts are planning giveaways. Oreo is rolling out its newest flavor for the fake holiday: Jelly Donut Oreo, exclusive to Wal-Mart.