Breakfast Briefing, 6.1.2017: Big reveal set for climate pact decision

The big news to watch on Thursday: President Trump has teased his decision on whether to pull out of the Paris climate pact like a reality show finale. The big reveal is set for 3 p.m. EST.

The covfefe news cycle is set to move on to more important matters on Thursday, despite the best efforts of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Jr., and a handful of brands to prolong the madness. President Donald Trump is set to announce his decision on whether the U.S. will stay in the Paris climate pact at 3 p.m. EST in the Rose Garden. True to showman form, Trump previewed the announcement reality-show style in a tweet. Although Trump is nothing if not full of surprises, White House staffers have overwhelmingly indicated he intends to pull the U.S. out of the accord in what would be a nod to his base despite perils on the international stage, according to The Hill. China is vowing to stick with the agreement even if the U.S. pulls out, according to AFP.



Some good news and more bad news for Uber. First the positive: the ride-hailing company lost $708 million in the first quarter of 2017, an improvement from a $991 million loss in the previous quarter. Revenue was also up. Now for the bad news: Uber’s top financial executive, Gautam Gupta, is planning to leave the company for another startup, according to The Wall Street Journal.



New from PRWeek this morning: Behind the scenes with State Street Global Advisors VP and head of North American PR Anne McNally on how the "Fearless Girl" statue came to be. The PR Council’s Renee Wilson on the evolution of the PR category at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Also: the California Almond Board has picked Padilla for industry communications.



An underperforming pitching staff. A lineup beset by injuries. And now a misbehaving mascot? In the team’s latest straight-from-The-Onion headline, the New York Mets, fresh off a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, were forced to apologize for mascot, Mr. Met, making an obscene gesture at fans on Wednesday night. As though being nine games out of first place wasn’t bad enough.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017



Burger King has pulled a digital ad in Belgium that was offensive to the country’s monarch. The spot included a picture of Belgium’s King Philippe with the caption, "Two kings. One crown. Who will rule? Vote now…" The website whoistheking.be no longer includes the word "king" in the Burger King logo with the caption, "There is no place for two kings in Belgium," according to Reuters. The burger chain made the decision to pull the ad after talks with the king’s staff, according to the wire service.