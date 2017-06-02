Obama administration veteran Frank Benenati joins United Airlines

Benenati was most recently director of public affairs for the Environmental Protection Agency before joining the airline.

CHICAGO: United Airlines has hired former Obama administration official Frank Benenati as director of corporate communications as its reputation continues to recover from the violent removal of Dr. David Dao from an April flight.

He confirmed the new role but declined further comment.

Benenati was most recently director of public affairs for the Environmental Protection Agency. Previously, he was a White House spokesperson and assistant press secretary, a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget, and a principal at Precision Strategies, according to his LinkedIn account.

Benenati has also served in communications roles for the Democratic National Committee, President Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign, and the Senate Coordinated Campaign for Al Franken, according to Politico, which first reported his hire at United.

A United representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

