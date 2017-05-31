Porter Novelli's Paul George named to global health role at Omnicom PR Group

George will remain in his position at Porter alongside the new role.

NEW YORK: Paul George, global director of health and wellness at Porter Novelli, has taken on an additional role leading global business development in health at Omnicom Public Relations Group.

George, who was not immediately available for comment, will remain in his current position at Porter Novelli alongside his new role, an Omnicom PR Group spokesperson confirmed. He started in the new job this month, according to LinkedIn.

George has worked in Porter’s health practice for more than six years. Previously, he spent 12 years at fellow Omnicom agency FleishmanHillard as SVP and partner.

Omnicom restructured the PR firms in its DAS division under Omnicom Public Relations Group in February 2016, putting former Porter CEO Karen van Bergen in charge of the unit as chief executive. The umbrella group includes firms such as FleishmanHillard, Ketchum, Porter Novelli, Marina Maher Communications, and Mercury. Brad MacAfee was named to replace van Bergen as Porter’s CEO.

Last August, former Ketchum Europe CEO David Gallagher was named international president for growth and development at Omnicom PR Group.

Porter bulked up its global health and wellness practice last summer with eight hires in leadership positions across the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Spain, Canada, and Mexico.