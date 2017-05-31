Narrative Science picks Zeno as AOR--with an assist from DePaul grad students

CHICAGO: Technology company Narrative Science chose Zeno Group as its first AOR last month with some help from an unlikely place: graduate students at DePaul University.

Students in instructor Ron Culp’s class were assigned a project to research, interview, and prepare presentations about 10 agencies for client Katy DeLeon, CMO at Narrative Science. The goal of the assignment was to complement Narrative Science’s own due diligence and give students a taste of the real world. The project started in January.

"I wanted to give them a real-life picture of what it’s like in corporate America and the agency world when it comes to selecting an agency for a project or AOR," said Culp, a veteran of senior communications executive positions at Sears, Sara Lee, Ketchum, and Sard Verbinnen & Co. "In some regards, it was like a capstone class, by accident. It just got better and better every day, and the students realized what they were helping a company achieve. This is not a textbook; it’s real life."

Narrative Science ultimately awarded Zeno the business in April based in part on its expertise in AI. Emma Finkbeiner, national president of the PRSSA, and Imani Shabazz, a first-year grad student from New Jersey, led the presentation on Zeno.

"The insight [the students] brought to the table was they confirmed a lot of things [Narrative Science] wanted," Culp said. "They made it come to life differently than if it were a typical capabilities presentation."

After the DePaul students made their presentations to Narrative Science and recommended three agencies, the company narrowed the list down to Zeno and another firm Culp declined to identify.

As the startup grew into a "force within the AI industry," Narrative Science decided it needed an AOR for comms support for business challenges such as helping prospective customers understand its offerings, Culp said. DeLeon could not be immediately reach for comment.

Culp said he hopes to repeat the exercise next year with a major consumer brand that students would actually encounter in the agency world. The former agency and corporate executive is a professional in residence, instructor, and professional director in DePaul’s graduate program.

As a result of this project, DePaul decided to create a special course on AI and how it's being communicated, which will be led by instructor Don Ingle this summer.