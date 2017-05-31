If at first you don't succeed... Paddy Power commissions infamous Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor for Champions League stunt

Paddy Power and the agency Ready10 have commissioned the sculptor behind a derided statue of Cristiano Ronaldo to create a new piece of his teammate Gareth Bale ahead of the Champions League final.

In late March this year, the Portuguese island of Madeira renamed its airport after its famous son, and unveiled a statue of the footballer to commemorate its new moniker.

However, the work took social media by storm thanks to its lack of resemblance to the Real Madrid and Portugal star.

Is it... Niall Quinn?



How the internet reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's bizarre statue: https://t.co/W1Qhl5j2zv pic.twitter.com/4Nd2D6QkLK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 30, 2017

Paddy Power and Ready10 have now found its creator and commissioned him to have another go – this time to honour Ronaldo's Welsh colleague Bale.

The statue has been placed by the irreverent bookmaker in Cardiff, where Bale and Ronaldo's team faces Juventus in the big match on Saturday. It will be on display at Paddy Power's Cardiff store until Sunday - but was first taken to the city's Millennium Stadium for a photoshoot (see above).

Sculptor Emanuel Santos said: "I have become a bit famous since my Ronaldo artwork with people telling me how much it made them smile, so to bring another famous footballer to life is a true honour."

Read next: Confessions of a social media manager: Paddy Power on acting as a news feed, Oasis, and Donald Trump's manhood

A statement from Paddy Power's spokesman, Paddy Power, said: "We think Emmanuel is a legend – just like the footballers he sculpts. We’re privileged to be the first to exhibit his art in the UK and know the good people of Wales and visitors to the big final will love his tribute to the Welsh Wonder."

This is 2016 start-up agency Ready10's first project with Paddy Power. Ready10 founder David Fraser had previously worked on various pieces of work for the bookmaker with previous agency Frank, which also ran a football-based stunt for the brand last month.