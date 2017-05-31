If at first you don't succeed... Paddy Power commissions infamous Cristiano Ronaldo sculptor for Champions League stunt

Added 2 hours ago by Sam Burne James , Be the first to comment

Paddy Power and the agency Ready10 have commissioned the sculptor behind a derided statue of Cristiano Ronaldo to create a new piece of his teammate Gareth Bale ahead of the Champions League final.

News

In late March this year, the Portuguese island of Madeira renamed its airport after its famous son, and unveiled a statue of the footballer to commemorate its new moniker.

However, the work took social media by storm thanks to its lack of resemblance to the Real Madrid and Portugal star. 

Paddy Power and Ready10 have now found its creator and commissioned him to have another go – this time to honour Ronaldo's Welsh colleague Bale.

The statue has been placed by the irreverent bookmaker in Cardiff, where Bale and Ronaldo's team faces Juventus in the big match on Saturday. It will be on display at Paddy Power's Cardiff store until Sunday - but was first taken to the city's Millennium Stadium for a photoshoot (see above).

Sculptor Emanuel Santos said: "I have become a bit famous since my Ronaldo artwork with people telling me how much it made them smile, so to bring another famous footballer to life is a true honour."

Read next: Confessions of a social media manager: Paddy Power on acting as a news feed, Oasis, and Donald Trump's manhood

A statement from Paddy Power's spokesman, Paddy Power, said: "We think Emmanuel is a legend – just like the footballers he sculpts. We’re privileged to be the first to exhibit his art in the UK and know the good people of Wales and visitors to the big final will love his tribute to the Welsh Wonder."

This is 2016 start-up agency Ready10's first project with Paddy Power. Ready10 founder David Fraser had previously worked on various pieces of work for the bookmaker with previous agency Frank, which also ran a football-based stunt for the brand last month.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now