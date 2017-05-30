Jonathan Copulsky exits Deloitte

Copulsky, the organization's global insights leader, will depart Deloitte at the end of this week.

CHICAGO: Jonathan Copulsky, global insights leader at Deloitte and a principal with Deloitte Consulting, is exiting the company after 20 years.

Copulsky will officially retire from Deloitte on June 3, he said in a LinkedIn post. This summer, he will teach in the integrated marketing communications program at Northwestern University, where he has been an adjunct lecturer since January 2015.

"Deloitte has been a terrific place to have a great career," Copulsky told PRWeek. "I have watched lots of changes in the past 20 years. And I think that Deloitte has a tremendous future and trajectory ahead of it."

Copulsky also plans to serve as a senior adviser to an industry association; co-author a book on digital maturity; serve on the advisory board of Northwestern’s Spiegel Research Center and the editorial board of the peer-reviewed journal Applied Marketing Analytics; and complete his term as a WBEZ board member. He also noted in the LinkedIn post that he is seeking for-profit board opportunities and advisory roles with organizations focused on marketing services, marketing technologies, or content creation and dissemination.

Copulsky has served in his current role since December 2015. Previously, he was Deloitte’s chief content officer and Deloitte Consulting's CMO. Teresa Barreira replaced Copulsky as CMO and Craig Giffi succeeded him as chief content officer. Copulsky said Giffi will also take on his role as global insights leader upon his departure.