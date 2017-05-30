Scott Novak exits Time Inc. for Bruin Sports Capital

He will oversee global internal and external communications for the investment firm specializing in sports, media, marketing, and branded lifestyle businesses.

WHITE PLAINS, NY: Scott Novak has departed his position as communications SVP at Time Inc. to join Bruin Sports Capital as head of global communications.

He is starting in the role on Tuesday, reporting to founder and CEO George Pyne, the former sports and entertainment president at IMG who founded Bruin Sports Capital in 2015.

Novak is overseeing global internal and external communications for Bruin Sports Capital and working with the firm’s portfolio companies to enhance their communication strategies.

"There are a lot of parallels between working with entrepreneurs and working with big media businesses," said Novak, about joining the company. "That is why there was a natural connectivity between myself and [Pyne] and this opportunity."

Bruin is an investment firm specializing in sports, media, marketing, and branded lifestyle businesses, such as Deltatre, Engine Shop, and Courtside Ventures.

Novak said his ultimate goal is "to make Bruin Sports Capital famous."

His final day at Time Inc. was last Tuesday. Novak had worked there since 2008, most recently as SVP of communications and brand development. Since joining Time Inc., Novak oversaw communications for the company’s sports portfolio, including Sports Illustrated, Time Inc. Video, and The Foundry, Time Inc.’s in-house marketing and creative services agency. Novak also led communications for many of the company’s growth initiatives and marketing events, according to a statement.

Representatives from Time Inc. were not immediately available for comment. Previously, Novak worked for DKC Public Relations in various roles between 1998 and 2007, most recently as an SVP.