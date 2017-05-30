Michelle Peluso, IBM's first CMO, to keynote PRWeek's 2017 conference

Boxed CEO Chieh Hunag, as well as leaders from Aflac and Warby Parker, also slated for October event.

NEW YORK: Michelle Peluso, the first CMO in IBM’s 106-year history, will headline PRWeek’s annual conference.

Called Swipe Right, this year’s event will take place in New York City on Thursday, October 12. All of the day’s sessions, featuring leaders from traditional and disruptive companies alike, will focus on converting millennials and digital natives into brand loyalists.

Peluso, who most recently served as CEO of flash-sale site Gilt, will discuss how the century-old tech company is empowering millennials as it adjusts operations and marketing strategy.

Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, will share how the "Costco for millennials" is redefining value for a new generation of consumers.

Aflac and Warby Parker are companies recognized as top workplaces for millennials. Their global heads of HR, Matthew Owenby and Susan Lee, respectively, will take part in a panel on creating an environment that attracts, retains, and nurtures future leaders. The agenda will also include a media panel comprised of leaders from some of the most popular outlets with millennials and Gen Z who will discuss the keys to creating engaging content.

More top-level speakers and sessions will be added in the coming weeks. Go here for more details on PRWeek’s 2017 conference and to register.