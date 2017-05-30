Breakfast Briefing, 5.30.2017: White House communications director to exit

White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is leaving the Trump administration, according to Axios, in what the website’s Mike Allen says is "the start of a wave of changes" in the West Wing. Dubke resigned on May 18 but offered to stay on through President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip, which wrapped up this weekend, according to Politico. Other changes are coming to the West Wing, according to multiple reports, including Trump bringing back campaign aides such as Corey Lewandowski and setting up a communications "war room" to deal with the Russia scandal. The White House is also considering having lawyers vet Trump’s tweets, according to The Wall Street Journal, though aides concede that’s easier said than done.
The White House is dealing with several potentially toxic stories as it reemerges from the holiday weekend and Trump’s first trip abroad as president. The latest is CNN’s Tuesday morning report that intelligence sources caught Russian counterparts discussing potentially "derogatory" information about Trump and his aides during the 2016 campaign. There’s also The Washington Post’s story from this weekend about Trump’s habit of humiliating his aides, like not letting his press secretary meet the pope, and several reports about son-in-law/key aide Jared Kushner’s meetings with Russian officials.
Uber is about to receive a report card on its workplace culture. Former Attorney General Eric Holder is planning to deliver the results of his investigation into the ride-hailing service, put into place after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler blogged about her sexual harassment complaints being ignored, on Wednesday, according to Axios. Uber is also planning an all-hands meeting on June 6. There was more bad press for Uber over the long weekend, as New York magazine posted its feature on the company’s "existential crisis" under the headline, "Uber, but for meltdowns."
Two Theranos board members didn’t react to allegations the company was using standard blood-testing technology instead of its much-touted proprietary methods, according to The Wall Street Journal. Former Secretary of State George Shultz and former U.S. Navy Admiral Gary Roughead did not follow up on public allegations about the company, according to the report.
British Airways needs to step up its communications game after an IT glitch caused it to ground thousands of flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday, experts told PRWeek UK. The carrier is back to a full schedule on Tuesday. Its parent company, IAG, lost a half-billion pounds in value in public trading on Tuesday, according to The Guardian.
Breakfast Briefing, 5.30.2017: White House communications director to exit
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is stepping down after a very short tenure in the Trump administration, according to multiple reports. Other personnel changes in the West Wing are believed to be imminent.
White House Communications Director Mike Dubke is leaving the Trump administration, according to Axios, in what the website’s Mike Allen says is "the start of a wave of changes" in the West Wing. Dubke resigned on May 18 but offered to stay on through President Donald Trump’s first foreign trip, which wrapped up this weekend, according to Politico. Other changes are coming to the West Wing, according to multiple reports, including Trump bringing back campaign aides such as Corey Lewandowski and setting up a communications "war room" to deal with the Russia scandal. The White House is also considering having lawyers vet Trump’s tweets, according to The Wall Street Journal, though aides concede that’s easier said than done.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins