Teneo buys Brussels-based agency Cabinet DN

Teneo Holdings has continued its acquisition spree by buying Cabinet DN, the Brussels-based public affairs and strategic communications firm.

Teneo, which earlier this month announced the acquisition of Asian PR agency Ryan Communication, said the latest acquisition represents a major expansion of its European public affairs capabilities, and brings its global headcount above 600.

Founded in 2005, Cabinet DN employs 35 people, operating across financial services, digital, media & sport, transport, energy & environment, trade & competition and food & health.

Teneo said Cabinet DN advises some of the world’s largest companies, trade associations and governing bodies on public affairs and strategic comms in Brussels and across the EU. According to Cabinet DN's profile on the EU Transparency Register, its clients have included Facebook, Microsoft, Starbucks, Linkedin and VISA.

The business will be combined with Teneo's existing Brussels team led by MD Ruud Wassen, the new owner added. Cabinet DN's management team will continue in their roles, reporting to Charles Watson, chairman of Teneo International.

Declan Kelly, chairman and CEO of Teneo, said: "Brussels and the broader European Union is a critical market for many multinational corporations; the acquisition of Cabinet DN allows us to continue to offer our clients best-in-class expertise and capabilities in a market of critical importance and at a time of heightened volatility. We have known the Cabinet DN team for many years and have followed closely their development of such a successful business. We are delighted to welcome them to Teneo."

Jacob Lund Nielsen, managing partner at Cabinet DN, said: "We have followed Teneo’s impressive growth in recent years with great admiration and have huge respect for what it has achieved so far. We are excited to become a part of the firm as it embarks on this next stage of growth and development, putting Brussels at the heart of its growth plans."

Acquisitions aplenty

The acquisition represents the eighth such purchase the company has made since 2011. Most notably, Teneo acquired PR firm Blue Rubicon in 2015 and combined its entire UK operations into one business under the new name Teneo Blue Rubicon in September last year.

Teneo also acquired UK agencies StockWell Communications Group and Pendomer Communications in 2015, and rebranded both under the Teneo Strategy banner in January 2016.

Teneo Blue Rubicon, which is chaired by former Blue Rubicon senior partner Fraser Hardie, is ranked as the fourth-largest agency in the UK, according to the new PRWeek Top 150 Agencies report.

