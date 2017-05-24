'RIP beloved friend': Martyn Hett of Rumpus PR confirmed dead after Manchester bombing

An employee of independent PR agency Rumpus has died after the terror attack in Manchester, it has been confirmed.

On Monday evening a suicide bomb was detonated at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, which was holding a concert by US singer Ariana Grande. It has left 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

This morning it was confirmed that Martyn Hett (pictured), digital manager at Rumpus, is among the fatalities. Rumpus is based in Altrincham, which is eight miles outside of Manchester.

He had worked at the agency since 2013, having graudated from University of the Arts London the year before.

The agency's MD Paul Evans told PRWeek: "Martyn loved life, he celebrated it every day and packed it to the brim with his passions.

"He taught us so much about seizing opportunities and rejoicing in everything life could offer, no matter how small – a birthday, a great moment at work, a celebrity follower, he made them special, now we know why. He was taken from this world too soon, by forces we will never truly understand.

"Our heart goes out to his family and friends, the PR world has lost a true character."

Rumpus' Twitter account said "words fail us", and called him our "beloved friend".

The agency yesterday said on Twitter that Hett was missing.

