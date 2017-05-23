In a newly released study, Golin and the University of Southern California found it’s less important for brands to be trustworthy than relevant. What say you? Vote in our poll below or tweet at @prweekus with your choice.
Your call: What's more important to you in a brand, relevance or trustworthiness?
Do you buy a new study that found consumers want relevant brands more than trustworthy brands?
