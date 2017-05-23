Kimberley Goode joins Blue Shield of California

Added 30 minutes ago by Alison Kanski , Be the first to comment

Goode will lead external affairs, including corporate comms, corporate citizenship, and government affairs.

News
Kimberly Goode
Kimberly Goode

SAN FRANCISCO: Kimberley Goode, former communications lead at Northwestern Mutual, has joined Blue Shield of California as SVP of external affairs.

Goode is responsible for corporate communications, government affairs, and corporate citizenship for the California health plan, it said in a statement. Her first day at the organization was May 15.

Goode succeeded Kristen Gorsuch, who left in April 2015 to join UnitedHealth.

The nonprofit Blue Shield of California, which is an independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, has 4 million members and more than $17 billion in annual revenue, it said in a statement.

Previously, Goode spent nine years at Northwestern Mutual as VP of communications and public affairs. She also served as president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation for two years. Goode has also worked in communications for Kellogg’s, Prudential, American Express, and Allstate.

Goode was not immediately available for comment.

