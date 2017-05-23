Breakfast Briefing, 5.23.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Tuesday

World leaders react to Manchester terrorist attack

Leading Tuesday morning’s news cycle is the horrific terrorist attack at an Ariana Grade concert in Manchester, England, that left 22 people dead, including several children. U.K. general election campaigning has been suspended. British Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities believe they know the identity of the apparent suicide bomber, but are not yet revealing it. "This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice," she said, according to the Associated Press. President Donald Trump from Israel, via USA Today: "I won’t call [terrorists] monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that." Grande on Twitter: "Broken. from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I don’t have words." Manchester residents helped stranded concert-goers find a place to stay through the #RoomForManchester hashtag.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May calls Manchester attack "callous terrorist attack...that targeted some of the youngest people in our society." pic.twitter.com/qTrbyz8LaK — ABC News (@ABC) May 23, 2017



Trump budget calls for safety net cuts

President Trump released his proposed budget on Monday night. It includes a spending boost for the military and funding for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, as well as cuts to food assistance, healthcare, and other safety net programs. The White House is touting the spending plan, which is set to endure several rewrites by Congress, as a "taxpayer first" budget. The budget outline will send organizations that advocate on behalf of programs on the chopping block scrambling to reach their representatives in Congress in the coming months.



#RussiaGate update

The latest on the #RussiaGate scandal. Administration officials asked the leaders of two intelligence departments to push back against claims of Trump campaign collision with Russia, according to The Washington Post. Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn misled Defense Department investigators about his financial ties and contacts to Russia, according to The New York Times.



Getting the most out of Airbnb

Sweden has listed its entire countryside on Airbnb, touting it as a place visitors can go to hike, bike, picnic, or just take in the outdoors for free. The country is playing up a law dating back to the Middle Ages that allows visitors to roam the countryside as long as they don’t disturb the people who live there or their livestock, according to Fast Company.

"Sweden Lists The Entire Country On Airbnb" https://t.co/q0STBSW38w — Jeroen Bracke (@Cheronimo) May 23, 2017



New from PRWeek this morning

