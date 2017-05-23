Boden takes Escucha social listening platform to Latin America

The firm launched the service in the U.S. two years ago.

MIAMI: Boden has expanded its Escucha social listening platform into Latin America, two years after launching it in the U.S.

Boden is rolling out the service in the region because people there spend more of their online time on social platforms than anywhere else in the world—five times higher than the global average. With 336 million people online, representing 60% of the region’s population, Latin America has a rate of internet penetration 16.6% higher than the world’s average and a higher growth rate than any continent, Boden founder and MD Natalie Boden explained.

She added that Mexico and Argentina have 56 million and 21 million Facebook users, respectively.

"Those numbers present huge opportunities for brands," Boden said. "It behooves us to take a look at how we can work with [Latin American influencers]."

Online celebrities provide "incredible and exciting" opportunities for brands, noted Boden. For example, Chilean YouTuber Germán Alejandro Garmendia Aranis’ channel has more than 31.7 million subscribers, considerably more than Ellen DeGeneres' channel, which has nearly 20 million.

"The difference between a millennial in Latin America and one in the U.S. is nearly none," added Boden. "They both own smartphones, both text more than they talk, and are both influenced by social media more than traditional media."

Escucha identifies opportunities for influencer and consumer engagement, along with trends that brands can capitalize on in real-time. The service also delivers consumer insights and analytics Boden can plug into campaigns.

When it was building the Escucha platform, Boden accounted for the differences in each Latin American country.

"You have so many different regions, populations, and nuances in each part of Latin America," Boden said. "We built a vast array of influencers per country, and we’ve also built in the data queries pertinent to several industries in Latin America."

Pricing information was not provided.

Boden said Escucha's expansion into Latin America follows a "successful" first year powering a Hispanic social media command center for McDonald’s, but didn’t provide other details about its work for the fast-food brand.