Barry Baum laces up for the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE: Former Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment chief communications officer Barry Baum has joined the Milwaukee Bucks as SVP of communications, the team said on Monday.

Baum will lead all communications for the NBA organization, including the team, its business ventures, and its new arena, which is set to open in the fall of 2018. Baum’s first day with the Bucks is set for June 5.

Baum worked in communications roles for the Brooklyn Nets and predecessor the New Jersey Nets for more than a decade, including handling comms for the team’s relocation to Brooklyn. He eventually oversaw communications for the Nets, the New York Islanders hockey team, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Baum left his position at Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment in January. He was succeeded by Mandy Gutmann in the top comms role at the organization. Earlier in his career, Baum worked at agency DKC and was a sportswriter for the New York Post.

Baum could not be immediately reached for comment.