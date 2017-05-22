Mark Truby to replace Ray Day in top Ford comms role

The change at the top of Ford Motor Company's communications team coincides with a leadership shift in the CEO's office.

DEARBORN, MI: Ford Motor Company is replacing Ray Day with Mark Truby in its top communications role amid a CEO change at the automaker, the company said on Monday.

Day, Ford’s VP of global communications, will retire next year. He will serve as a consultant for the company until then.

Truby was most recently the automaker’s VP of comms for Asia-Pacific and EMEA.

Day said via email that the communications team he managed at the end of his 28-year career at Ford is "the envy of the business."

"We all can be very proud of having transformed and redefined Ford’s communications model," he said. "This has helped build a stronger corporate reputation, clarify our brand, differentiate Ford during the Great Recession, and, most recently, begin repositioning the company for the future."

Day has long been a fixture on PRWeek’s Power List. He was number nine on the 2016 edition of the annual ranking of the most powerful people in PR.

Ford said Monday that it is replacing CEO Mark Fields with Jim Hackett, currently head of the Ford Smart Mobility unit and former chief executive of Steelcase. Fields began his tenure as Ford’s CEO in 2014. The company’s share price is down 40% since then, and chairman Bill Ford and the company’s board were "losing confidence in Fields’ leadership," according to Forbes, which broke the news of the executive changes on Sunday night.

The company also named Jim Farley as EVP and president of global markets. He most recently served as EVP and president for Ford of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since January 2015. Previously, Farley was EVP of global marketing, sales, and service.

In the newly created role, Farley will oversee Ford’s business units in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, as well as Lincoln Motor Company and global marketing sales and service, the company said in a statement. He will also be in charge of strategy and business model development for electrified and autonomous vehicles.