Breakfast Briefing, 5.22.2017: Ray Day out at Ford amid CEO shift

Ford Motor is firing CEO Mark Fields and replacing him with Ford Smart Mobility head and former Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett. The automaker is also parting ways with group VP of communications Ray Day, according to Forbes. Day is being replaced by Ford veteran and former journalist Mark Truby, VP of communications for the company’s Asia-Pacific operations, according to the magazine. The stock price of Ford, which said last week it plans to lay off 10% of its professional workforce in North America and Asia, has dipped nearly 40% since Fields took over the company three years ago, according to NPR. Bloomberg called Hackett a "turnaround specialist who has been leading the automaker’s moves into self-driving cars and ride sharing."



Trump tries to change media narrative with overseas trip

President Donald Trump is visiting Israel on Monday in the second leg of his first international trip in office. The White House is hoping the excursion, which included the signing of a major defense pact with Saudi Arabia and a surprisingly moderate speech on Islam this weekend, will change the recent media narrative that has been focused on the dismissal of former FBI Director James Comey and the Russia investigation. The trip has also been a bumper crop for people who love memes—and who doesn’t?—filling social media feeds with fun takes on Trump doing the traditional Saudi "sword dance" and touching what appears to be a glowing orb with the country’s leader. Speaking of social media, Twitter cofounder Evan Williams told The New York Times he’s sorry if his invention helped to elect Trump.



Report: Fyre Festival subject of federal investigation

Amid all the jokes about spoiled millennials and washed up rapper Ja Rule, the aftermath of the Fyre Festival is taking a very serious turn. Federal authorities are investigating the canceled music festival for possible mail, wire, and securities fraud, according to the Times. The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI are conducting the investigation, according to the newspaper.



Guardian reveals Facebook moderator dos and don’ts

The Guardian has pulled back the curtain on Facebook’s moderator policies for dealing with issues from cannibalism to revenge porn, reporting on more than 100 training manuals, spreadsheets, and other presentation materials. In one of the report’s more fascinating sections, it detailed the differences between acceptable and unacceptable violent language on the social network.

Politico: Melania Trump upset with White House comms shop

The first lady isn’t happy with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the rest of the Trump administration’s comms shop, according to Politico. Melania Trump believes Spicer isn’t doing a good job behind the podium and is troubled by the seemingly endless stream of leaks coming from the West Wing, sources told the website. She also thinks Trump’s staffers aren’t being proactive enough to protect him from negative coverage, according to the report.