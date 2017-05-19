What’s your prediction? Has the White House press corps seen the last of Spicer, at least on-camera? Or have rumors of Spicer’s demise (again) been greatly exaggerated? Take our poll below or tweet at @pweekus with your answer.
Poll: Have we seen the last Sean Spicer White House press briefing?
Politico reported on Thursday that President Trump is planning to shake up his communications operation by pulling Sean Spicer from his on-camera role and putting his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in the briefing room instead. What say you?
