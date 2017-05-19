Breakfast Briefing, 5.19.2017: FitzGibbon launches new shop

FitzGibbon launches new shop
A year and a half after shuttering his Washington, DC-based eponymous public affairs shop amid a host of sexual harassment allegations by female staffers, Trevor FitzGibbon is launching another firm called Mission Critical Media, according to the website Shadowproof and other reports. FitzGibbon is also rolling out an initiative called Dignity for Our Daughters, which will advocate for women in the workplace, according to Mic. Former staffers from FitzGibbon penned an anonymous Medium post saying FitzGibbon’s change of heart shouldn’t be taken seriously.
Flashback
FitzGibbon Media shut down in late 2015 after a number of staffers confronted the firm’s principal and demanded he take a leave of absence after several female employees accused him of inappropriate behavior. The agency had worked with organizations including Amnesty International, Wikileaks, and The Guardian. A group of former FitzGibbon staffers formed Unbendable Media in the wake of its closing.
Swanson exits Sony
Laura Swanson, EVP of media and strategic development at Sony Music, has departed the record label, a week after the exit of chairman and CEO and longtime business partner L.A. Reid. Swanson first worked with Reid in 2000 at Arista Records, and later collaborated at Island Def Jam and Epic Records, according to Variety.
What to watch today
President Donald Trump is making the first international trip of his term after the worst two weeks of his still-short presidency. Amid rumors of a West Wing shakeup, the president’s team is looking to change the media narrative from a focus on the Russia investigation to Trump’s visits to Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Italy, and Israel. Here are five things to watch on the trip, according to NPR.
Friday thought
Ready to spare no expense freshening up your office? Here's something to think about: Jean-Michel Basquat’s 1982 painting of a skull fetched more than $110 million at a New York City auction on Thursday. The winner was Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, according to The New York Times.
Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $110.5 million https://t.co/xt6X4GThqn pic.twitter.com/BmIZ163zKk— CNN (@CNN) May 19, 2017