The PR Week 5.19.2017: Global Awards, Hill+Knowlton promotes Jutkowitz, White House comms

Added 1 hour ago by PRWeek Staff , Be the first to comment

PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week.

News

Download

ThePRWeek051917.mp3

PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett, news editor Frank Washkuch, and senior reporter Diana Bradley discuss the PRWeek Global Awards winners, Geoff Morrell's new global role at BP, Alexander Jutkowitz taking over as Hill+Knowlton's U.S. CEO, rumors about Sean Spicer's future as White House press secretary, Andre Banks joining BerlinRosen, and advice from Instagram influencer David Lopez.

