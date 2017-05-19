PRWeek editor-in-chief Steve Barrett, news editor Frank Washkuch, and senior reporter Diana Bradley discuss the PRWeek Global Awards winners, Geoff Morrell's new global role at BP, Alexander Jutkowitz taking over as Hill+Knowlton's U.S. CEO, rumors about Sean Spicer's future as White House press secretary, Andre Banks joining BerlinRosen, and advice from Instagram influencer David Lopez.
The PR Week 5.19.2017: Global Awards, Hill+Knowlton promotes Jutkowitz, White House comms
PRWeek's editorial team discusses the news of the week.
Have you registered with us yet?
Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletinsRegister
Already registered?Sign in
Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today
- Read more articles each month
- Sign up for free specialised news bulletins