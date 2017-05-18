Politico: Trump weighs reducing Spicer's airtime

Several officials have said that Trump is looking to shake up his comms team, including taking Spicer off-camera, Politico reports.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s time behind the podium might be nearing an end.

Several Trump administration officials have told Politico that President Donald Trump is considering a shakeup of his communications staff and strategy that would require Spicer to do fewer on-camera press briefings after Trump’s upcoming nine-day foreign trip ends.

However, Spicer may not be fired. He is expected to keep a senior role in the administration even if Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who handled two briefings last week, takes over the bulk of on-camera briefings

One official told the website Spicer will "have less exposure." The sources said Trump has told allies and aides he doesn’t want Spicer publicly explaining or defending his message.

Rumors about Spicer’s job security have circulated since the earliest days of Trump presidency. They escalated after his gaffe saying Adolf Hitler did not use chemical weapons on his people in World War II and Trump’s reported unhappiness with his comms team after firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump could also cut down the number of briefings, according to Politico. He floated the idea last week on Twitter, suggesting his comms team could hand out written responses to the press corps instead of a live Q&A.