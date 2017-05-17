UFC enlists Peter Stringer from Boston Celtics for social VP role

LAS VEGAS: UFC has hired Peter Stringer, formerly VP of digital media for the Boston Celtics, as VP of social media. He started in the position on Monday.

Stringer announced his new job on Twitter.

It's official! Excited about taking on this new role at @UFC! Was in Dallas for #UFC211 and started in the office in Vegas on Monday. https://t.co/JHZJG1S4fc — Peter Stringer (@peterstringer) May 17, 2017

Stringer wasn’t immediately available for additional comment.

Over the course of 12 seasons, Stringer was responsible for daily operations, digital strategy, and content production for the Celtics’ internet, mobile, video, and social media properties, according to his LinkedIn account. He also helped to launch the team’s first mobile app and several other digital and mobile initiatives.

More than 50 UFC employees were laid off last October, including communications staffers, several months after the organization’s sale to WME-IMG for $4 billion. Among those let go was social media director Shanda Maloney, who founded marketing and advertising shop ELVN Digital shortly after her departure. Former UFC head of PR Dave Sholler left to join the Philadelphia 76ers as VP of communications.

Since the layoffs, UFC has promoted several communications staffers. Since the layoffs, UFC has made a series of promotions in communications. Isabelle McLemore was named VP of corporate communications, and Lenee Breckenridge was appointed to the role of VP of communications, with responsibility for events and serving as a spokesperson.

This story was updated on May 19 to clarify that Sholler left to join the Philadelphia 76ers.