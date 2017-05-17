Dalton Agency, Bill Hudson Agency merge

Bill Hudson Agency will adopt the name DaltonHudson as a result of the deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FL: Dalton Agency, a Jacksonville, Florida-headquartered firm, and Nashville-based Bill Hudson Agency have merged.

The two shops first talked about combining two years ago and began active negotiations last year, said Dalton Agency CEO Jim Dalton, adding that both firms worked for McDonald’s co-ops in the Southeast U.S.

"The Hudson Agency’s reputation was a big draw," Dalton said. "They were one of the first in the market. Bill Hudson is a legend in the business, one of the first PR guys that grew his PR practice in Nashville. The cultures were very consistent and there was synergy from that perspective."

The combination is giving Dalton Agency a foothold in Nashville, where Hudson is based, while Hudson Agency receives more resources to service its clients. Both shops have a range of integrated offices.

Dalton Agency will continue to use its branding while Bill Hudson Agency adopts the name DaltonHudson; no layoffs are expected. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Dalton has worked with clients in Nashville, but did not have an office there. The firm also has offices in Atlanta and Orlando, as well as its headquarters in Jacksonville.

The combined agency will have more than 100 staffers.

With the addition of Bill Hudson Agency's employees, the combined agency now has more than 100 staff. Dalton Agency works with clients both in the Southeast and nationally, including McDonald’s, Comcast Spotlight, and the American Heart Association.